Sanya airport resumed operations — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The international airport of the Chinese resort city of Sanya (the Hainan Province, South China) has restarted its work on aircraft arrivals and departures, the air traffic control service of the airport told TASS.

"The airport has resumed its operations. Flights depart and arrive," a spokesperson said.

About 600 Russians could not depart from Sanya over the last day, the Russian Consulate General in Guangzhou told TASS. The Russian air carrier Aeroflot informed that it revised the flight schedule for Sanya due to the airport closing because of the typhoon.