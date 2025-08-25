Ukraine's foreign trade deficit up $18.51 bln in H1 2025 — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine's foreign trade deficit reached $18.51 billion in the first half of 2025, Daniil Getmantsev, Chairman of the tax committee of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), reported.

"For the first half of this year <...> the negative balance increased and amounted to $18.51 billion. For the first half of 2024, it was estimated at $12.43 billion," the MP wrote on his Telegram channel.

He specified that during the reporting period, Ukraine exported goods worth $20 billion and imported $38.6 billion. Exports decreased by 4.2% compared to January-June last year. Ukraine sold plant-based products abroad, including grains, fats and oils, finished food products, base metals and products made from them. Grain exports decreased by 24.2% year-on-year.

Ukraine purchased equipment and electronics, chemical products, land transport, aircraft and watercraft, as well as fuel. At the end of 2024, the country's negative balance of foreign trade amounted to $29.1 billion, which was a record high.