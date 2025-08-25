Azur Air to resume direct flights to Vietnam’s Phu Quoc

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Azur Air plans in November 2025 to resume direct flights from Moscow to the resort island of Phu Quoc in Vietnam, which were not performed since 2020, the airline’s press service said.

"Flights to Phu Quoc from Moscow are scheduled from November 10, 2025 and will be performed three times per week by Boeing 767-300 aircraft designed with 336 seats in the economy cabin," the press service said.

Azur Air also plans flights to Phu Quoc from other Russian cities and is finalizing the flight programs.