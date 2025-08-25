Nenets Autonomous Region's volunteers remove 200 cubic meters of waste

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Residents of the Nenets Autonomous Region removed 200 cubic meters of waste under an environmental mission of the Clean Arctic federal project. The mission near the Iskateley village featured about 125 volunteers, the region's government wrote on Telegram.

"During the Clean Arctic mission, our residents have removed 200 cubic meters of waste <...>. The cleaning was in the format of team competitions, where participants scored points for the volume and type of collected waste. Across the area of more than 13,000 square meters, they have collected industrial waste, scrap metal, wood and other debris," the post reads.

Over the past years, under the project, more than 26 hectares of land have been cleaned up in the Nenets Autonomous Region, where more than 700 tons of metal and 20 tons of municipal solid waste were collected and transported for further recycling.

The Clean Arctic project began in 2021. Over this time, 7,700 people from across the country have collected 19,800 tons of waste, and cleaned 791 hectares of Arctic land. The project's general partner is the Rosatom state-run corporation.