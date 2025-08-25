Chinese customs confiscate over 1.8 mln counterfeit Labubu toys since year start

SHANGHAI, August 25. /TASS/. Chinese customs officials seized more than 1.8 million counterfeit Labubu toys year-to-date, Pengpai news outlet reports, citing Deputy Director of the Main Customs Administration of China Wang Jun.

"Customs authorities across the country intercepted 1.83 mln of Labubu-related counterfeit products since the start of this year," Wang said. This facilitated support of the fair international trade environment, he noted.

Profits of Pop Mart, the China-based Labubu maker, soared in the first half of 2025 by 385.6% annually to 4.7 billion yuan or $650 mln.