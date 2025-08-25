Price of Brent oil exceeds $68 per barrel on London’s ICE first since August 6

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2025 delivery has risen above $68 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since August 6, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 11:36 a.m. Moscow time (8:36 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 0.32% at $68.01 per barrel.

By 11:51 a.m. Moscow time (8:51 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed gains to 0.21% as it reached $67.93 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October delivery was up by 0.19% at $63.91 per barrel.