Kazakh oil transported through Ust-Luga port in normal mode

ASTANA, August 25. /TASS/. Kazakh oil is transported through the port of Ust-Luga in normal mode, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry reported.

"According to available information, yesterday's drone attack on the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region did not affect export supplies in this direction. Transportation is carried out in normal mode," the report said.

The Kingisepp district of the Leningrad region was attacked by drones on the morning of August 24. Most of drones were shot down in the Ust-Luga area. According to local authorities, 14 UAVs were destroyed. As the drone debris fell down a fire broke out in the port, which was extinguished.