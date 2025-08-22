Russia’s steel output down 2.4% in July to 5.7 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s steel production fell by 2.4% in July 2025 year-on-year to 5.7 mln tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) reported. Steel production in January-July period lost 4.4% to 40.8 mln tons.

China’s production reached 79.7 mln tons in July, down by 4%, while India’s output amounted to 14 mln tons, up by 14%, according to the report. Steel production in Japan decreased by 2.5% in the reporting period to 6.9 mln tons while output in the US added 4.8% to 7.1 mln tons.

Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries produced 6.7 mln tons of steel this July, which is 5.1% lower than in the same period last year. In the first seven months of 2025 those countries produced 48.6 mln tons of steel, down by 4.8%.

Steel production by countries of Asia and Oceania totaled 110.4 mln tons in July, down by 1.9%. EU countries produced 10.2 mln tons of steel, which is 7% lower than in the previous year.

Steel output by North American countries increased by 5.8% in July to 9.4 mln tons. Steel production by South American countries amounted to 3.6 mln tons in the period, down by 4.5%. Middle Eastern countries produced 4.4 mln tons of steel, which is 27.7% higher than in the same period last year.

Global steel production amounted to 150.1 mln tons last month, down by 1.3% year-on-year, according to the report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations globally. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel output.