Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. By the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange the MOEX index fell by 1.95% to 2,883.5 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went down by 2.13% to 1,131.85 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 2 kopecks to 11.17 rubles.

"On Thursday, investors took profits on the Russian stock market, the MOEX index failed to hold a 2,900-point level. This is due to geopolitical uncertainty - there is no news yet about agreements on a summit meeting between Russia and Ukraine," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

"Polyus securities were the growth leaders on domestic markets by Thursday evening, since they are being bought as a defensive asset in the conditions of correction due to uncertainty around possible negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine," Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov said.

According to him, Samolet Group shares (-7.9%) were the leaders in decline, since the Russian Investigative Committee conducted searches in the company today in connection with a fraud case.

BCS World of Investments expect that on Friday, August 22, the dollar rate will be 79-81 rubles, the yuan rate will be in the range of 11.05-11.25 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX index will fluctuate in the range of 2,850 - 2,950 points on August 22. Forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan: 80-83 rubles, 93-95 rubles. and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.