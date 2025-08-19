Center for assistance to Chinese investments launched in Tatarstan

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. The Center for assistance to investments of Chinese enterprises has begun working in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan. The opening ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 3rd international SPROUTS forum in Kazan.

"We have formed a center for assistance to investments in Tatarstan. The goal is to help Chinese enterprises create a more favorable investment climate and conditions in Tatarstan, provide Chinese enterprises with information, help them with localization, with registration in Russia," said Zhou Liqun, Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia.

Zhou Liqun noted that Chinese companies represented at the 3rd International Forum SPROUTS are talking about their interest in working with Tatarstan. First of all, according to them, the region is logistically well located between Europe and Asia, and Tatarstan also has a strong industry base and a convenient investment policy.

The "SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, 70 of which are business sessions. Participants will discuss topics related to the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investment, transport corridor development, agriculture, and tourism. Around 10,000 people are expected to attend. TASS is the event’s general information partner.