Russia increases fruit, vegetable and juice exports to China, expert says

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Exports of Russian vegetables and fruits to China have been rising, and the East Asian nation has the potential to increase juice imports from Russia, Li Yongjiang, CEO of the Marketing Center for Russian Goods, revealed at the 3rd international forum SPROUTS.

"Fruits and vegetables <...>. We can see that cooperation and supplies have grown significantly. In particular, there has been an increase in quite a range of supplies <...> Vegetable supplies have seen a 22.6% rise," he said, addressing the session titled "Partnership in Agriculture: Russian-Chinese prospects."

Li said China has the potential to purchase even more juices from Russia. "In January-April 2025, a large volume of juices was exported from Russia to China. A 1.6-fold increase. <...> China has been importing quite sizable volumes of juices made in Russia," he said.

The international forum "SPROUTS: Russia and China – mutually beneficial cooperation" is running in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, including 70 business meetings. Discussions at the forum will focus on the economy, industrial production, education, finance and investment, as well as the development of transport corridors, agriculture, and tourism, among other issues. Some 10,000 participants are expected.

