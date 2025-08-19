Stocks of European defense companies in the red after Trump–EU leaders meeting

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Stocks of some European defense sector companies, including BAE Systems, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Leonardo, Rheinmetall and Saab, lost from 4% to 8%, according to Tradingview service data.

The probable driver of negative dynamics was the meeting of US President Donald Trump with European leaders.

According to European bourses, Leonardo stocks lost 8.15% to 45.29 euro per security. Rheinmetall stocks were traded at 1,575.5 euro per security (-4.4%), Saab stocks plunged by 6.69% to 497.15 Swedish krone ($52) per security. BAE Systems stocks edged down by 3.94% to 1,720 pence per stock. Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace saw their stocks falling by 4.97% to 288.5 Norwegian kroner ($28.2) per security.

"The market [of European defense companies’ stocks] reaction is directly linked to the progress in talks on Ukraine after the summit in Alaska," head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The securities of European defense companies slowed down in their decline further on.