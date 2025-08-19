Volvo ends cooperation with company that supplied wax truck to Russian ski team

STOCKHOLM, August 19. /TASS/. Volvo has decided to end cooperation with a company that sold a wax truck to the Russian national ski team, the Sportbladet newspaper said.

"We suspended deliveries to the company, to which we sold it [the truck]," Volvo Group said. It did not name the counterpart because of litigation but noted that it is located in an EU member-country.

The Russian Ski Federation announced the purchase of the Volvo tractor for the wax truck in early May. Sweden-based Expressen news outlet reported on the investigation of the deal because the resale of Volvo products to Russia and Belarus is prohibited, citing a Volvo press secretary.

The Russian Ski Federation said when presenting the truck in May that "it is the most powerful and modern serial tractor truck globally." The national team uses the service trailer for ski preparation and it serves as a mobile wax cabin.