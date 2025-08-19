Russia, China need to build up cooperation for business ties development — experts

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Prospects of the dialogue between Russia and China have been discussed at the TASS business breakfast on the sidelines of the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

Experts came to a conclusion that Russia and China have the great potential for the work but the parties need to scale up communications and information exchange, including for development of business ties.

"We have the great potential for the work," head of the Tatarstan Agency of Investment Development Talia Minullina said. "But we fall short of the target in relations with China a lot. And I think there are also plenty of areas where we need to progress inside our country," she noted.

The businessmen do not have sufficient understanding of the specificity of Chinese regions, Minullina said. "If going deeper and speak <...> about the development trends, about what economic trends we see there now. The real estate market crisis, the domestic consumption slowdown. <...> Answers to these questions for the Russian business, as it seems to me, are still understandable and explained in the insufficient degree," the official added. The venue of the forum provides in particular the opportunity to become familiar with China.

Ambassador of China to Russia Zhang Hanhui, Chairman of the Russia-China Commerce Guild Pavel Kiparisov, Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia Zhou Liqun and others took part in the discussion.

The experts highlighted the need of increasing the openness of the parties in terms of information, and Russian businessmen were recommended to more actively use modern social media and Chinese social networks. The cultural exchange and the development of tourism will help to bring the parties closer also.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. About ten thousand attendees are expected. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.