China’s NewNew Shipping to link Kazan, Arkhangelsk by logistics route

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. China’s NewNew Shipping plans to link by a logistical route Kazan and Arkhangelsk, from which the Arctic line along the Northern Sea Route was launched to Chinese ports, CEO of NewNew Shipping Ke Jin said at the 3rd Sprouts international forum in Kazan.

"We plan several logistical routes, including a route to St. Petersburg, then to Kazan, and an express route from China to Europe, comprising the Deng Xiaoping Terminal," Ke said. "We also plan to open routes from Kazan to Arkhangelsk and then to China along the Arctic route. All that is planned this year. We will be able in this way to reduce logistical costs and increase efficiency of transportation," the CEO said at the round table on interregional cooperation between Russia and China exemplified by the Republic of Tatarstan.

Kazan has prospects to become the key center of practical cooperation between China and Russia and play the decisive role in the future of the Sino-Russian trade, he added.

In July 2024, the NewNew Shipping Line launched the Arctic Express 1 new trade line over the Northern Sea Route. It linked China’s Shanghai and Ningbo ports with the Russian port of Arkhangelsk.

About forum

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. About ten thousand attendees are expected.

TASS is the general information partner of the forum.