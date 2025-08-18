China, Russia can boost mutual investments in green energy — expert

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Cooperation in the spheres of green energy, the digital economy and smart products will play a key role in mutual investment growth between regions of China and Russia, Secretary-General of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products Guo Kuilong said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

"It is important to create a new wave of innovation and cooperation, focusing on green energy, digital economy and smart production. Research developments and business incubators. Through the joint creation of innovation platforms and talent exchanges, these projects can evolve into long-term regional cooperation," he said at the round table on interregional cooperation between Russia and China exemplified by the Republic of Tatarstan

It is also important to create new paradigms for facilitating investments, including concentration on strengthening of mutual ties of financial institutions, promotion of mutual recognition of certificates and standards, and elimination of institutional barriers for bilateral investments, Guo noted.

"It is important to create a new ecosystem for regional collaborative development. Particular attention should be paid to mechanisms of cooperation in order to closely link in-situ development with industrial advantages of our countries," he added.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.