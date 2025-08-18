Hungary’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas up by 24% in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Hungary boosted purchases of Russian pipeline gas by 24% in value terms in January-June 2025, becoming the leader in terms of this indicator among EU countries, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

The European Union imported 360 mln euros worth of Russian pipeline gas in June. As of today, the TurkStream gas pipeline remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe. The largest purchasers were Hungary (223 mln euros) and Greece (81 mln euros).

Meanwhile, Slovakia's gas payments had returned to 43 mln euros by June after a historical minimum of 141,000 euros in February, according to Eurostat data. Earlier reports said that Slovakia would be able to receive more than 1.5 bln cubic meters of gas this year through Hungary, which itself imports the bulk of the fuel from Russia. Slovakia has been facing gas supply problems since Ukraine stopped transiting fuel from Russia through its territory to Central Europe on January 1.

In total, the European Union paid 2.9 bln euros for Russian pipeline gas in 1H compared to 3.3 bln euros in the previous year. The main buyers were Hungary (1.5 bln euros), which increased purchases by 24%, Greece (759 mln euros), Slovakia (354 mln euros), and Italy (205 mln euros).

TASS reported in early July that Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline by 7.3% in January-June of 2025 year-on-year to 8.3 bln cubic meters.