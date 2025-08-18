Over 200 Chinese companies gather for international business forum in Kazan

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. More than 200 Chinese companies have accepted the invitation to take part in the 3rd international forum SPROUTS in Kazan which is expected to host the signing of agreements in a number of fields, Chinese Consul General Xiang Bo said in opening remarks.

"The SPROUTS forum serves as a major venue for business interaction. More than 200 Chinese companies have agreed to participate in our forum. We expect businesses from our countries to reach specific agreements on projects in trade, investment, and other spheres,” he said.

Over its three-year history, the SPROUTS forum has emerged as a major platform for assisting cooperation between Chinese and Russian regions and it is playing an increasingly important role in bilateral relations, Xiang Bo noted.

According to him, the forum also represents a major bridge connecting the two nations as humanitarian exchanges take place as part of it.

The international forum “SPROUTS: Russia and China – mutually beneficial cooperation” is running in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, including 70 business meetings. Discussions at the forum will focus on the economy, industrial production, education, finance and investment, as well as the development of transport corridors, agriculture, and tourism, among other issues. Some 10,000 participants are expected.

