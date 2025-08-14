Moscow thanks Bishkek for careful attention to Russian companies in Kyrgyzstan

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow is grateful to Bishkek for its careful attention to Russian companies operating in the republic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

"Russia is one of the main foreign trade partners of Kyrgyzstan - 1,700 companies operate here," Mishustin noted, addressing Japarov.

"Of course, we create a good climate for them and thank you for your careful attention to all aspects related to the presence of Russian businesses and investment activity in Kyrgyzstan," he added.

"I would like to particularly note the strengthening of our interregional ties: 80 regions of Russia work directly with Kyrgyzstan," the Russian Prime Minister said.