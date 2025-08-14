American company GoPro renounces MAX trademark in Russia

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. American company GoPro has renounced its trademark rights over the word MAX in Russia, according to the database of the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

The trademark, covering "computer software for photo and video content," had been valid since mid-2020. GoPro filed an application to terminate the trademark on July 15, 2025. The Federal Service for Intellectual Property terminated its legal protection on August 13.

Termination of legal protection of a trademark means the termination of exclusive rights to it, ergo it ceases to be valid. GoPro's MAX trademark would have been protected in Russia until October 15, 2029.

GoPro specializes in the production of action cameras and accessories for them.