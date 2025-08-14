Russia may use Arctic wind mills to develop Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia is developing Arctic wind turbines to supply energy to the Northern Sea Route facilities, and intends to create one of the most efficient solar power plants in the world, Mikhail Kuznetsov, Director of the Mechanical Engineering for the Fuel and Energy Complex Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade told a news conference.

"We want to ensure our country's technological sovereignty both in terms of solar power plants efficiency, at the level of best world practices, and to master production of Arctic-designed wind turbines, which should definitely help us in developing the Northern Sea Route and the Arctic," he said.

Those will be technologies to make wind turbines for extreme conditions of the Arctic, and they will be an important element of infrastructure in development of the Northern Sea Route, he added.

Another direction, he continued, is to develop solar power plants with an efficiency of best world analogues so that Russia achieved technological sovereignty in solar generation.