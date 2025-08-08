Russian stocks extend gains amid reported date of Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian stocks extended gains during the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange following reports that a meeting between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may take place on August 11, with main indices having gained almost 0.9%, according to trading data.

As of 2:26 p.m. Moscow time (11:26 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 0.24% at 2,883.45 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.24% at 1,144.24 points. By 3:06 p.m. Moscow time (12:06 p.m. GMT) the MOEX Index had extended gains to 0.87% as it traded at 2,901.49 points, while the RTS was up by 0.87% at 1,151.4 points.

Fox News reported earlier, citing sources, that a meeting between Putin and Trump might be held on August 11 potentially in Rome.

However, a source told TASS that Rome as a venue was out of the question.

Sources told TASS earlier that the meeting could be held in one of the Arab countries.

On August 7, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington had agreed on a meeting between the leaders in the coming days. The following week was chosen as a guideline, the exact date of the summit will be determined based on the results of the preparations.

The summit plan came in the wake of an August 6 visit by Special US Envoy Steven Witkoff to Moscow, where he talked to the Russian leader for about three hours.