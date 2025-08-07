Intel shares plunge by more than 5% as Trump calls for resignation of the company's CEO

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Shares of the US technology corporation Intel plunged by more than 5% during the premarket on the Nasdaq electronic exchange, according to data from the trading platform.

This dynamic was noted after US President Donald Trump had called on Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tang (Chinese name - Chen Liwu) to resign.

As of 11:58 a.m. GMT, the company's shares fell by 5.05%, to $19.38 per share. By 01:30 p.m. GMT, at the beginning of the main trading session, the shares slowed the decline and were at $20 per share (-2.01%).

According to the Axios news portal, Trump is demanding the resignation of the head of Intel due to concerns about Lip-Bu Tan's alleged ties to Chinese companies that cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Lip-Bu Tan took over as head of Intel in 2025. He replaced Pat Gelsinger, who left the post in December 2024 amid the company's deteriorating financial performance and a drop in its stock price due to increased competition with other semiconductor manufacturers.