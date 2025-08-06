Tourist flow from Malaysia to Russia doubles in Q1 2025

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The number of tourists from Malaysia visiting Russia doubled in the Q1 of 2025 compared to the same period last year, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said, commenting on the outcome of President Vladimir Putin’s official meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim.

"Malaysian tourists are visiting Russia more frequently. In the first quarter of 2025, the tourist flow doubled year-on-year," Reshetnikov stated, as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the number of Russians traveling to Malaysia is also growing. In 2024, this figure exceeded the pre-COVID level by 64% compared to 2019. As of July 2025, the validity period of electronic visas has been extended from 60 to 120 days, and the permitted length of stay - from 16 to 30 days. Around 5,000 people have already used this option.

The minister also noted that Malaysian citizens were the first foreign nationals to test Russia’s new "tourist card" payment mechanism, which allows visitors to pay for accommodation, transport, museum visits, and other expenses using remote top-ups.