Outlook on Russian tourist flow to Turkey in summer downgraded to 2.7 mln people — ATOR

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The tourist flow from Russia to Turkey will amount to about 2.7 mln people this summer instead of the previously projected 3.1 mln people, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

"The weak growth of the tourist flow from Russia in June and the policy of discounts Turkish hoteliers are implementing in July and August (an indicator of not very good occupancy) force us to revise the forecast of the Turkish tourism industry itself on growth of the tourist flow from Russia to Turkey by 10-15% this summer season. Instead of 3.1 mln Russian tourists projected in the spring, Turkey will most likely receive only 2.7-2.75 mln over the three summer months," the report said.

The tourist flow from Russia to Turkey increased by 1.8% in June year-on-year to 887,300 visits. The tourist flow fell by 2.9% in the first half of this year to 2.6 mln trips. Tourists from Russia made most of the trips to resorts of the province of Antalya.

"According to statistics published by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism for June and the first six months of 2025, Russia remained Turkey's number one inbound tourism market, both in June and in the first six months of the year," ATOR said.