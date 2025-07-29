First direct flight from Pyongyang lands at Sheremetyevo

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The first direct flight from Pyongyang has landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. The flight was operated by Nordwind Airlines on a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft with a capacity of 440 passengers, the travel time totaled about eight hours, a TASS correspondent reports.

Direct flights between the capitals of Russia and the DPRK were launched on Sunday. The flight took off from Sheremetyevo Airport at 7:30 pm on Sunday (4:30 GMT), and it landed in the North Korean capital at 9:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. GMT) on July 28. The flight was performed on the same plane.