First direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang to take place today

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Nordwind airline will perform the first direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang today.

The flight is scheduled to depart from the Sheremetyevo Airport at 07:00 p.m. Moscow time (04:00 p.m. GMT). The time en route will be slightly more than eight hours. According to the airline’s website, all the tickets for the flight on July 27 and the return flight on July 29 were sold.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, issued an authorization to Nordwind for scheduled flights between the capitals of the two countries in early July. The air carrier is cleared to make flights up to two times per week. The Russian Ministry of Transport said later that the first flight to the North Korean capital will be on July 27 and the flights will be performed then once per month to generate stable demand and for loading of flights.