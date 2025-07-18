Russian stock market indices in the green on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with rising indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.84% to 2,784.63 points. The RTS Index added 0.67% to 1,120.15 points. The yuan rate moved upward by nine kopecks to 10.93 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index did not show expressed dynamics; the moves were mixed. On the one side, the technical factor played its role - stocks of Sberbank, Aeroflot and Rosneft were cleared from dividends. On the other part, there were no unpleasant surprises in the package of anti-Russian sanctions agreed by permanent representatives of EU countries," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Mechel’s preferred stocks were leaders of growth in the stock market (+5.9%), probably in anticipation of the state support for the coal sector," Natalya Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,725-2,825 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,700 - 2,800 points.