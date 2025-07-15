WGC not ruling out gold price growth by 5% more in H2 2025

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The World Gold Council (WGC) believes gold prices may remain within the current range in the second half of 2025 and assumes growth up to 5% above the current levels if the current macroeconomic situation remains in the world.

Gold will gain about 30% year-to-date in such case, according to WGC. The decline in interest rates worldwide and the remaining uncertainty will support the interest of investors, particularly through gold exchange-traded funds and over-the-counter transactions. At the same time, the demand of central banks is likely to remain high this year, declining against prior records but still much above the average figure of 500-600 metric tons before 2022, WGC noted.

Gold may grow by 10-15% more in case the global economic situation worsens and may end the year with the price of almost 40% higher. In the event that the situation improves in the global economy, gold prices may drop by 12-17%, WGC said.