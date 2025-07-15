Russian stock market closed in the green on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed indices, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.58% to 2,756.95 points. The RTS Index edged up by 2.12% to 1,114.06 points. The yuan dropped by three kopecks to 10.83 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index continues growing from the start of the week on Tuesday. Key influence is probably exerted by the statement of Donald Trump on sanctions against Russia in fifty days only. Further support, despite the strong ruble, is provided by expectations of softening of the monetary policy of the Bank of Russia and the decline in yields in the debt market," Denis Obukhov from the Pervaya Management Company said.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global expect the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow.