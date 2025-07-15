EU retaliatory tariffs on US goods may hit Boeing — Politico

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. The list of US goods worth 72 bln euro submitted by the European Commission (EC) for the introduction of trade tariffs in response to the US decision to impose a 30% duty on all EU exports starting August 1 includes 65.7 bln euro in industrial goods and nearly 6.4 bln euro in agricultural products, Politico reported, citing a 200-page list reviewed by the publication.

According to the outlet, the largest item on the list is aircraft and aviation components (11 bln euro), potentially dealing a significant blow to US aerospace manufacturer Boeing. Other major categories by value include machinery, automobiles and auto parts, as well as chemicals, plastics, and medical instruments and equipment.

American whiskey was also included in the second tranche of tariffs, despite strong lobbying by France, Italy, and Ireland, which have sought to shield the alcohol industry from an escalation of the trade conflict. Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could impose tariffs of up to 200% on alcoholic beverages imported from the EU, including wine, if the bloc does not lift its tariffs on American whiskey.

The first package, worth 21 bln euro, was approved by the European Commission in the spring in response to the US imposing 10% tariffs on EU steel and aluminum. However, the EU has so far postponed implementing these measures in hopes of reaching an agreement with the US to remove all tariffs. The American duties on EU steel and aluminum remain in place.

On July 12, US President Donald Trump posted a letter on his Truth Social account addressed to the President of the European Commission, stating that beginning August 1, the United States "will impose 30% tariffs on goods imported from the European Union." The message emphasized that the new tariffs would be "in addition to sectoral tariffs," which currently stand at 10% for EU goods. Similar measures were announced for Mexico.

According to the US president, the tariffs will be lifted if the EU and Mexico begin manufacturing their products on US territory. He added that if the EU and Mexico impose retaliatory measures in response to the 30% tariffs, the US will increase its tariffs further by the same amount as the countermeasures introduced by the two parties.