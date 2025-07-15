Russia increases oil production by 41,000 bpd in June — OPEC

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia increased its oil production in June by 41,000 barrels per day (bpd), reaching 9.025 mln bpd, but remained 25,000 bpd below the OPEC+ target when adjusted for compensation requirements and voluntary cuts, according to data presented in the July report of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Under the OPEC+ agreement, Russia was expected to produce 9.05 mln bpd in June, taking into account all voluntary reductions and obligations to offset previous overproduction. In June, Russia was required to compensate for 111,000 bpd of excess output. As a result, actual production fell 25,000 bpd short of the target.

In May, Russia also produced below the OPEC+ quota by 14,000 bpd. According to OPEC data, Russia’s average oil output in the Q2 of 2025 amounted to 8.996 mln bpd, compared with 8.972 mln bpd in the Q1.

At present, oil production in Russia is limited under the OPEC+ agreement. From the beginning of 2024 through March 2025, Russia’s baseline production quota, including voluntary cuts, stood at 8.978 mln bpd. This figure did not take into account obligations to compensate for previously overproduced volumes.

Starting in April 2025, Russia began to gradually increase output in line with the OPEC+ plan, with monthly production set to rise incrementally. For now, the production recovery is scheduled to continue through September 2026. However, OPEC+ has already accelerated the pace of planned increases for May, June, and July, with each of these months allotted a production boost equivalent to the originally planned three-month growth.