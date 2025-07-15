Atomflot's icebreaker opens Northern Supplies program in Kara Sea

MURMANSK, July 15. /TASS/. The Vaygach nuclear-powered icebreaker escorted a caravan of ships to the east for the first time this year, opening the Northern Supplies program in the current season, Atomflot's communications department said.

"On July 13, near Cape Dezhnev, the Vaygach nuclear icebreaker of Atomflot (the Rosatom State Corporation's company) completed this year's first escort of a caravan of ships to the east: two tankers will deliver diesel and aviation fuel to the Saint Lawrence Bay. This voyage has opened the Northern Supplies program to the country's remote areas having limited cargo delivery terms as part of the Unified Maritime Operator pilot project," the company said.

The convoy began sailing in the Kara Sea on July 3. Despite difficult ice conditions in the Northern Sea Route's eastern sector, the vessels has sailed along the entire route.

"Ensuring Northern Supplies is a priority task for Atomflot during the summer and autumn navigation," the company's Director General Yakov Antonov said.