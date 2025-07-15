US declines to join EU plans to lower Russian oil price cap — Kallas

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. The United States has not joined the European Union’s plans to lower the price cap on Russian oil as part of the bloc’s 18th sanctions package, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said upon arrival at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Even if the Americans are not on board, the other G7 countries are on board, then we will move on with this," she said.

EU member states are seeking to agree either on a reduction of the price cap to $45 per barrel or on the introduction of a flexible cap pegged at 15% below the prevailing market price of oil.

According to Kallas, the European Union has been "very close" to reaching an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for three consecutive weeks. The European Union is very close to finalizing the 18th package, she said, expressing hope that an agreement could be reached "today or tomorrow." During the previous meeting of EU foreign ministers on June 23, Kallas had already remarked that the EU was "very close" to securing a deal on the 18th package.

Since December 5, 2022, the EU and the Group of Seven have enforced a so-called price cap on Russian oil, set at $60 per barrel, prohibiting their shipowners from transporting Russian crude sold above that price. This led to the emergence of a fleet of private carriers willing to profit from transporting Russian oil under market-based contracts, disregarding Western sanctions. The EU refers to these vessels as the "shadow fleet" and imposes sanctions on each tanker involved in shipping Russian oil.

Commenting on the EU’s plans, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated in June that Brussels could set the price cap "even at zero" - it would have no effect.