Putin requests considering Russian business’ proposals on order of foreign brands return

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian government should consider proposals by Russian businesses on conditions for return of foreign companies to the country by July. A respective instruction was given by President Vladimir Putin following a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association in May.

"The Government of the Russian Federation should consider proposals by leading business associations on the establishment of the order for coordinating transactions (operations), as a result of which persons from unfriendly foreign states acquire ownership, possession or use of real estate for the purpose of carrying out entrepreneurial activities on the territory of the Russian Federation, the right to directly or indirectly dispose of shares (interests in authorized capital) of business entities, other rights that allow determining the conditions for managing business entities and (or) the conditions for their implementation of entrepreneurial activities," the instruction reads.

The deadline for a report on the issue is set for July 1, 2025.