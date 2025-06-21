Russian companies see India as base for setting up IT teams — Indian minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Many Russian companies are considering India as a base for creating their IT teams, Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"A lot of Russian companies are now looking at India as a base for setting up IT teams. For example, Sberbank. They are setting up a base in Bengaluru. So a lot of opportunities are there for collaborating," the minister said.

Vaishnaw added that there are many areas for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the IT sector.

"There are multiple areas for collaboration in IT. Of course, cybersecurity is one area where Russia has a lot of strengths. We can learn from each other. India has strengths in AI, IT systems management, and IT system programming. So both countries can really collaborate and learn from each other and to achieve a win-win solution for both," he emphasized.

