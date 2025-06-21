Rosneft CEO expects global investment growth in nuclear energy

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Nuclear power generation is experiencing a renaissance, with investments expected to continue growing worldwide, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Investments in the nuclear sector are projected to keep increasing. According to the IEA forecast, by 2050, the installed capacity of nuclear power generation worldwide will grow by nearly 60% to reach 650 GW. I believe this estimate is understated," he said.

Amid rising consumption, nuclear power generation is booming, which is well illustrated by the price of uranium fuel, which has more than tripled over the past seven years, Sechin noted. Over the past five years alone, global annual investments in nuclear energy have increased by 50%, reaching $70 bln last year.

