CEO unveils Rosneft-made synthetic oil at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. During his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin presented synthetic oil produced using proprietary Rosneft technology. The company intends to implement this technology in Russia’s Taymyr region.

"I would also like to tell you that Rosneft has completed the development of its own technologies and catalysts across the entire GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) process chain. All stages of the technological process are covered by corresponding patents. Implementation of this technology is planned for Taymyr. <…> What you see before you is synthetic oil composed of the purest hydrocarbon molecules, with zero sulfur content," Sechin said.

He invited anyone interested to take a closer look at the oil sample later.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.