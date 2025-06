ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia's GDP has grown over the past two years despite the difficult environment, adding 4% annually and exceeding global rates, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

