Indonesia pays great attention to cooperation with Russia, free trade agreement with EAEU

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Indonesia pays great attention to expansion of cooperation with Russia in various fields, including trade and economy, as well as efforts on the agreement on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We obviously pay great attention to expansion of cooperation with the Russian Federation in various sectors, first of all, the issue is about trade and economic cooperation and other areas, as well as the conclusion of bilateral agreements. We pay great attention to the work on the agreement on a free trade zone with the EAEU," he said, adding that the relations between Russia and Indonesia "are developing very actively."

