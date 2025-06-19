Dramatic decision in economy management not acceptable — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Dramatic and reckless decisions of economic authorities are dangerous and unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestiya at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Recession risks" exist due to the high rate, the Kremlin Spokesman agreed to Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov. "Someone would say there is a need to make extra sure ten times because our economy is large and inertia is high," Peskov added.

"Therefore, no abrupt decisions should be taken in any case," the Kremlin Spokesman stressed.