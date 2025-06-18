FESCO's first vessel heads for Chukotka to deliver supplies for next winter

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The FESCO Transport Group (managed by the ROSATOM State Corporation) opened the summer navigation with a voyage to Chukotka under the Northern Supplies program, the state corporation's press service said.

The group's container ship departed from the Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port (part of FESCO) on this navigation's first coastal voyage as part of the FESCO Anadyr Direct Line. The vessel will deliver 58 tons of general cargo and 235 TEU (a conventional unit of vessel capacity, equivalent to a 20-foot ISO container) to Chukotka's ports. Due arrival date in Egvekinot is June 22, and in Anadyr - June 25. Most of the cargo consists of food products (177 TEU), as well as building materials (54 TEU) and medicines (4 TEU). Summer navigation in the region will continue to early November.

"Traditionally, FESCO ice-class container ships are among the first to begin summer navigation in the region," the press service quoted director of FESCO's branch in Vladivostok, Nikolay Chvertko, as saying. "This year, we plan it is our vessel that will open navigation in the port of Egvekinot."

In March, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree appointing Rosatom Arctic the Northern Supplies' unified maritime operator for 15 years, beginning from January 1, 2026.

The FESCO Transport Group is a largest transport and logistics company in Russia with assets in port, railway and integrated logistics businesses.