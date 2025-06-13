Russia boost exports by 20% last year, despite sanctions — Der Spiegel

BERLIN, June 13. /TASS/. Despite seventeen sanction packages of the EU, Russia scaled up its exports by almost 20% last year to about $330 bln, Der Spiegel magazine said, citing the Cologne Institute for Economic Research.

Russia has significantly expanded its trade with Global South countries due to Western restrictions, the magazine said. India and China are main recipients of Russian oil and gas. Brazil, Israel and Turkey along with Hungary, the EU member, started receiving much more Russian goods.

The German federal statistical authority said earlier that EU countries, despite anti-Russian sanctions, imported oil and gas from Russia to the amount of 21.3 bln euro in 2024, which accounts for 59.1% of total EU imports from Russia.