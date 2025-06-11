India secures status of reliable energy partner of Russia — expert

NEW DELHI, June 11. /TASS/. New Delhi has secured its status as the largest and the most reliable energy partner of Moscow, Manish Vaid, a Junior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, told TASS.

"India’s crude imports from Russia reached near 2 million barrels per day in April 2025, marking a two-year high and solidifying India as Russia’s largest oil buyer," the expert said. "India has quietly expanded its role through a commercially pragmatic and mutually beneficial approach, Vaid noted.

"India does not seek equity stakes or dictate pricing. Its energy deals are commercial, transparent, and anchored in mutual benefit," the analyst added.