Russian authorities considering multiple use of entry e-visa

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development is exploring an opportunity of introducing the multiple use of entry e-visas in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at the Let’s Travel! International tourist forum.

"The list of countries with the e-visa stands at 64 at present. Plans are to extend the duration of stay with the e-visa from 16 to 30 days soon. In particular, there is a demand for the multiple use of the e-visas. This is the next step we will explore and suggest together with the Foreign Ministry and the Border Service," he said.

