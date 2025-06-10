Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.56% to 2,722.37 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 0.14% to 1,091.1 points. The yuan lost fifteen kopecks to 10.81 rubles.

"The Russian market continues its correction today. Pressure is exerted by geopolitics - the EU is considering details of the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions. The issue of lowering the Russian oil price ceiling from $60 to $45 per barrel is being discussed, along with other restrictions against banking and oil and gas sectors," Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya from BCS Investment World said in a comment.

BCS Investment World believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,700 - 2,730 points tomorrow.