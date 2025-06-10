Putin to address economic growth, global cooperation at SPIEF — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the development of the national economy, as well as enhancing international economic cooperation, in his speech at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, he confirmed to TASS that Putin would speak at the plenary session of the SPIEF and take part in the discussion.

"Both [topics] are absolutely interconnected," Peskov said, answering a question on the matter.

"This is an economic forum, so, of course, issues related to the economy and all aspects around the economy will be at the forefront," he explained.

SPIEF-2025 will be held on June 18-21, with the plenary session expected to take place on June 20. The ExpoForum convention and exhibition center will be the venue for this major international event. The central topic of discussion: "Shared values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."