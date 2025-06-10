Russian stock indices in the red after growth at the start of trading session

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market has started to decline after growing at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

At the start of trading, the MOEX index grew by 0.93% to 2,763.22 points, the RTS index went up by 0.93% to 1,099.72 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

By 11:44 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had started to decline and was at 2,729.66 points (-0.3%), the RTS index was at 1,086.36 points (-0.3%).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) grew by 0.72% at the opening of the morning trading session and was at 2,757.52 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.