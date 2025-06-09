Russia to continue WTO consultations on carbon mechanism

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Refusal of the European Union to participate in consultations with Moscow on the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) does not prevent continuation of procedures in the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told TASS.

"This step of the EU is well predictable for us. It does not affect our further action at all. WTO rules do not prevent claimants from continuation of procedure in case the defendant refuses to hold consultations. We proceed according to the initial plan," the ministry said.

On May 19, the press service of the ministry informed about the intention of Russia to appeal against CBAM to WTO. The Russian side believes that CBAM, which providers for, among other things, extra charges in view of EU imports of individual goods of third countries, significantly limit the access to the EU market.