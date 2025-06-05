Environment volunteers to have key events in Karelia along Kochkoma - Reboly road

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Clean Arctic project will have main events in the Karelia Region at a memorial on the 59th kilometer of the Kochkoma - Reboly road, the region's Governor Artur Parfenchikov told a news conference at TASS.

"We have planned for June 12 a number of events at three large fraternal memorials, located in the Arctic Zone, at the Kochkoma - Reboly road...> The main events will be on June 12 at the mass grave on the 59th kilometer [of the road]. We will continue the work, as we understand the importance of ecology and patriotic aspects here," he said at a news conference dedicated to the 5th season of the Clean Arctic environmental project in the year of the Great Victory's 80th anniversary and the 500th anniversary of Russia's exploration of the Northern Sea Route.

Volunteers will restore graves, sculptures, and structures adjacent to mass graves, and will remove moss where necessary, the governor said. Over recent three years, more than 1,000 soldiers of the Great Patriotic War have been reburied as result of ongoing search missions, he added.

The Murmansk Region's Deputy Minister of Culture Timur Davletshin told the news conference that since April 2025 the project volunteers have patronized memorials and military graves. As of June 1, he continued, some 360 facilities in the Murmansk Region need improvement and patronage.

Yakutia's deputy head of the government, Olga Balabkina, stressed the region is a place of accumulated large amounts of scrap metal. At a recent youth festival in the region, Clean Arctic's track attracted attention of the audience, and many young people got interested in environmental projects.

About the Clean Arctic project

The Clean Arctic project began in 2021. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic-class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov, and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic has developed into a platform uniting public and volunteer organizations, scientists, governors and businesses. The project's partners are Nornickel, Rosatom, Phosagro and RZD.